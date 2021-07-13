Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

By FRANK JORDANS
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgSbq_0av2GVP600

BERLIN — (AP) — With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken.

For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose.

The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

“Because the at-risk groups are vaccinated, a high incidence doesn't automatically mean an equally high burden on intensive care beds,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Twitter. “The incidence is increasingly losing significance, we now need more detailed information on the situation in clinics.”

His ministry said that as of Tuesday, hospitals will need to transmit more data on their COVID-19 patients, including names, the type of treatment and their vaccination status.

The government says 58.5% of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 42.6 % are fully vaccinated. The number of shots administered daily has dipped slightly in recent days, raising concerns that ‘vaccine lethargy’ or even outright refusal to get vaccinated could hamper efforts to achieve so-called ‘herd immunity.'

Germany’s disease control agency said last week that the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant causing a strong resurgence of coronavirus cases this autumn and winter.

The Robert Koch Institute on Monday reported 324 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the past day, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 91,233.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said tracking case numbers was still important and Germany is closely watching the situation in countries such as Britain, Spain and the Netherlands, which have eased restrictions only to see infections shoot up.

“(The vaccine campaign in Germany) is luckily progressing well, but we're not sufficiently protected yet against the possibility that the numbers really rise strongly again,” he said.

Seibert added that it was important to curb new cases in order to prevent the rise of a new virus variant against which current vaccines would be less effective.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap#European#The Robert Koch Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI records more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland. The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic remains at 2,159. Another...
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, official says

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has warned that restrictions for unvaccinated people may be necessary if COVID-19 infection numbers reach new heights in the coming months. But Helge Braun said in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related...
New London, CTwshu.org

New London Submarine Base Tightens COVID Restrictions

The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the state. Submarine Base New London raised what is known as its Force Health Protection Condition on Wednesday from “Alpha” back to the stricter “Bravo” status for the first time since June 10.
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: European Union trumpets vaccination rate

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s chief executive says the 27-nation bloc has achieved its goal of providing at least one coronavirus vaccine shot to 70% of all adults, but she’s urging people to protect themselves against the fast-spreading delta variant. The EU, home to around 450 million people, was widely...
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

European Commission: 70% of EU Citizens Vaccinated

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that 70 percent of adults in the bloc have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, 57 percent of over-18s are now fully vaccinated across the 27 nations, she said in a statement. The European Commission president has...
WorldPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Residents of Kosovo villages sickened; water tests underway

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — The mayor of a municipality in western Kosovo declared a state of emergency Tuesday after hundreds of residents experienced vomiting and diarrhea in recent days. More than 1,500 residents of Decan have sought emergency medical assistance since Saturday and reported fearing they were poisoned by...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: More than 300 new cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,654 on Tuesday, July 13. There were 9 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 27,759 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the department.

Comments / 0

Community Policy