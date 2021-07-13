Cancel
Charlotte, NC

‘Panic mode’: Some Camp CMS staff not getting full checks after payroll issue

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
 14 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher told Channel 9 that she, and many others, are having an issue with their pay.

She realized a lot of students needed help after the lockdown, so she signed up for Camp CMS.

“I absolutely love it,” the teacher, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 9. “Like, I’ve been doing it for 16 years, and I love it. It’s something about being around kids.”

CMS has only paid her part of what she is owed though, and she is worried about falling behind on bills.

“It’s like a snowball effect,” she said. “You’re late on one month. Then I’m going to be last for August. It’s just a snowball.”

The lack of pay makes it difficult for this single mother to take care of her family.

“Panic mode,” she said. “I’m panicking -- at the end of July, they are starting to evict.”

The issues with teachers getting paid have been resolved for many, which gives her faith in the district.

“I do have confidence that they will get everything together,” she said. “It’s just not knowing when that kind of kills you.”

CMS sent Channel 9 the following statement:

“CMS is committed to paying employees as quickly as possible. The teams have implemented multiple payroll cycles to capture any newly identified and isolated issues of staff who have not been processed to date. Employees should email any specific payroll concerns to summer.school@cms.k12.nc.us, so that any issues can be properly tracked and expedited.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

