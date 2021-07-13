Local health leaders face challenges as vaccination rates plummet

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Concerns over the Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to grow as nearly half of the U.S., including the Carolinas, are experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases.

But officials said the uptick in cases has not had much of an impact on those vaccinated.

[WHO: Delta variant is ‘most transmissible’ identified so far]

“I think part of that is we’re not seeing a rise in case numbers like they are where they are seeing some of these Delta clusters,” said Adam Gaub, Gaston County’s communications director.

The demand for the vaccine has stalled after a sharp decline in people who have gotten vaccinated.

