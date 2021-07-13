Orioles select 10 players on second day of 2021 First-Year Player Draft

The 2021 MLB amateur draft wraps up today with the final ten rounds of the draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates will have the first pick of the day shortly after noon. If you followed along yesterday, you know that the Pirates won the draft with their first four picks, getting players with first round talent with all four of those picks. It was quite the impressive haul made possible by having the largest bonus pool available to them. We know that those first four picks are going to get paid well as a group, and we also know that the Pirates didn’t go cheap (aka senior signs) with their fourth round pick or their eighth round pick, so there won’t be much (if any) savings with those picks. I’m sure the Pirates know what it will take to get their top ten picks signed, but that doesn’t help us when we’re trying to figure out how they plan to go about today’s picks.