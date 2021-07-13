Cancel
Soto’s derby charge ends in semifinal loss to Alonso

By Pete Kerzel
masnsports.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe Juan Soto was drained from his first-round victory in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Coors Field, when he vanquished the favored Shohei Ohtani of the Angels in a three-swing swing-off to advance to the semifinals against the Mets’ Pete Alonso. Perhaps his hand-selected pitcher, Nationals hitting coach Kevin...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coors Field#Home Run Derby#Angels#Orioles#Moonshot#Espn#Royals
