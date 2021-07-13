Cancel
S.Korean stocks track Wall St higher; U.S. data in focus

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares on Tuesday tracked Wall Street's strong finish overnight, with investors eyeing U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. ** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 22.13 points, or 0.68%, to 3,269.25 as of 0238 GMT. The index jumped 0.89% on Monday, the sharpest in nearly two months. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.38% and peer SK Hynix added 2.50%. Internet giant Naver also gained 2.87%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 104.9 billion won ($91.59 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Aiding sentiment was Chinese trade data that beat forecasts by a large margin. ** Second-quarter earnings in the United States, due to begin this week, is also on investors' radar along with inflation readings and Fed chair's testimony. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.12%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.8 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.22. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.7 basis points to 1.420%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 2.035%. ($1 = 1,145.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

