Saint Louis, MO

Man shot in back multiple times in St. Louis Monday afternoon

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 14 days ago
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back multiple times in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 4:15 near the intersection of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Cates Avenue near Fountain Park. Officers found out about the shooting when the victim, a man in his mid-30s, arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, they said.

The man was in critical condition with stable vital signs while receiving treatment at the hospital Monday evening according to police.

No other information was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

St Louis, MS
