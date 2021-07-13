Happy Eaters Lake Nona: Your Common Feeding Questions Answered

Today, we will take a look at some common questions (and misconceptions) that many people have when dealing with children and picky eaters. As a feeding expert, I will dive into some tricky issues dealing with fussy eaters and help get your child on a path to easier mealtimes. There is so much advice out there; it is hard to know where to turn or which advice to follow. Luckily, I have been listening to your concerns and am here to offer guidance and suggestions as you navigate your way through this tough road of getting your hesitant eater to try new foods and thrive!