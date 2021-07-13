Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

From Peru to Utah, Weber State’s ESL Program Changes Seamstress’ Life

weber.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the summer wedding season, Romy Ingram spends at least 10 hours a day at her five well-oiled industrial sewing and serger machines on the top floor of her home in Syracuse, Utah. The main floor of her house is for her dressing and showroom. Because she is always looking for ways to better engage with clients, Ingram is improving her English skills by participating in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program offered by Weber State University’s Division of Online & Community Education.

www.weber.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Ogden, UT
Syracuse, UT
Government
Ogden, UT
Education
Ogden, UT
Government
City
Syracuse, UT
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Esl#Weber State#Wsu#Cec#English#Spanish#M G Creations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Wyoming StateNBC News

Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died. He was 77 years old. Enzi died peacefully Monday surrounded by family and friends, former Enzi spokesman Max D’Onofrio said. Enzi had been hospitalized with a broken neck and ribs three days after a bicycle accident. The...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy