From Peru to Utah, Weber State’s ESL Program Changes Seamstress’ Life

During the summer wedding season, Romy Ingram spends at least 10 hours a day at her five well-oiled industrial sewing and serger machines on the top floor of her home in Syracuse, Utah. The main floor of her house is for her dressing and showroom. Because she is always looking for ways to better engage with clients, Ingram is improving her English skills by participating in the English as a Second Language (ESL) program offered by Weber State University’s Division of Online & Community Education.