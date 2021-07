This morning, Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews are resuming efforts to recover three people who went missing in an arroyo that developed after yesterday’s heavy rains. Officials say it happened yesterday afternoon near Roy and Tramway in northeastern Albuquerque. They say they received several emergency calls about people becoming caught in the arroyo in the North Diversion Channel. Weather officials say an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes in the foothills near the scene. One person was able to pull themselves out of the arroyo that feeds into the Rio Grande.