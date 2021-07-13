Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Vector Control resumes spraying for mosquitos following heavy rain in the Coastal Bend

By Julissa Garza
Posted by 
KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pMy4Y_0av2FZyD00

After last week’s heavy rain, the city’s vector control unit is back out on the streets working to bring relief to residents when it comes to those pesky mosquitoes.

“With the weather we knew that the mosquito population there would be an increase. We're expecting one, we're prepared for one and vector control targets the areas we know are the breeding routes,” said Program Manager for Animal Care Services, Joel Skidmore.

Skidmore says those breeding routes include the Island, Flour Bluff, Calallen, North Beach, and the Oso area. And all these areas have something in common.

“It’s just the area and the environment that is conducive to breeding. They like standing water, they like coastline where they can hide and reproduce and that’s what we focus on. We want to stop the breeding and get ahead of it and get a control on the population,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore says there are ways residents can do their part to get relief and to also help vector control for example getting rid of standing water.

“Something as simple as dumping over a kid pool or we see it a lot with a barbecue pit that collects water,” said Skidmore.

Also, cutting high grass.

“If you have high grass, cut that vegetation that’s where the mosquitos like to hide,” said Skidmore.

It’s also important for residents to remember the 5 D’s.

Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

  1. DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.
  2. DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.
  3. DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.
  4. DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

HERE'S WHERE VECTOR CONTROL WILL BE NEXT:

  • Monday, July 12: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)
  • Tuesday, July 13: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)
  • Wednesday, July 14: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)
  • Thursday, July 15: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)
  • Friday, July 16: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (AnnaVille, and Nueces River)
  • Monday, July 19: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach,  West Side)
  • Tuesday, July 20: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery. IWA.)
  • Wednesday, July 21: Routes 27, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)
  • Thursday, July 22: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)
  • Friday, July 23: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)
  • Monday, July 26: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)
  • Tuesday, July 27: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)
  • Wednesday, July 28: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9(AnnaVille, and Nueces River)
  • Thursday, July 29: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach,  West Side)
  • Friday, July 30: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery. IWA.)
  • Monday, August 2: Routes 7, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)
  • Tuesday, August 3: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)
  • Wednesday, August 4: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)
  • Thursday, August 5: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)
  • Friday, August 6: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCgOK_0av2FZyD00

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Comments / 0

KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Vector Control#Weather#Mosquitoes#Mosquitos#Oso#D S Of Defense#Southside#Annaville#Flourbluff#The Coastal Bend#Litter Critter#Cca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
New Castle, DEdelaware.gov

Mosquito Spraying Tonight in New Castle

Delaware DNREC – has just informed the City that they have had their first detection of West Nile virus in the area and they plan on spraying this evening, July 26th, via truck in the neighborhoods of Baldton, New Castle Manor, Van Dyke Village, the Twin Spans Industrial Park grounds and around the Glebe Cemetery.
informnny.com

Rivers swell in Adirondack region following heavy rain, DEC urges caution

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Heavy and frequent rains across the state have resulted in swollen rivers in the Adirondack Park. As a result, officials are urging hikers and outdoor recreationists to use caution. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has warned residents and visitors that many trails, campgrounds...
Mcallen, TXKRGV

City of McAllen to continue spraying for mosquitos

The City of McAllen Environmental Health and Code Enforcement Department started spraying areas of the city that have high mosquito populations. The department began spraying for mosquitoes late Thursday night and will continue to do so Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 during the late night hours, according to a news release from the city.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas To Spray For Mosquitoes

Parts of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitoes after more samples tested positive for West Nile Virus. Samples in the 75209 and the 75229 ZIP codes tested positive for the virus Thursday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported. The area bounded by: the 6400 block of Prestonshire Lane: Aberdeen...
Burleson, TXCleburne Times-Review

Burleson to spray for mosquitos today, Saturday

On Wednesday, Burleson’s environmental services division was notified that three mosquito traps tested positive for West Nile virus. Zone 7 is in the area of Alsbury Boulevard, Douglas Street, Hemphill Street, Wilshire Boulevard and Renfro Street. View Map. Zone 8, in the area of Gregory Street, Warren Street, Miller Street,...
Laurel, MDcityoflaurel.org

Mosquito Spraying July 25th in Laurel

The Maryland Department of Agriculture has informed the City that they will be spraying city-wide with two spray trucks for mosquitoes during the evening of Sunday, July 25th. Mayor Craig A. Moe wants to ensure we give residents enough notice of the spraying occurring this Sunday and remind you that the formula that is used has not changed and is not harmful to people and pets.
Albuquerque, NMkool1045fm.com

Recovery Efforts Resume for Three People Missing in Arroyo Following Heavy Rains

This morning, Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews are resuming efforts to recover three people who went missing in an arroyo that developed after yesterday’s heavy rains. Officials say it happened yesterday afternoon near Roy and Tramway in northeastern Albuquerque. They say they received several emergency calls about people becoming caught in the arroyo in the North Diversion Channel. Weather officials say an inch of rain fell in 15 minutes in the foothills near the scene. One person was able to pull themselves out of the arroyo that feeds into the Rio Grande.
stcharlesil.gov

Evening Citywide Mosquito Spray Scheduled for July 22

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the City of St. Charles, is conducting a citywide spray the evening of July 22, 2021, weather permitting. Clarke also will be spraying in surrounding communities. Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. But people with a respiratory condition...
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Irving Continues Mosquito Control Methods

The City of Irving takes mosquito control very seriously. Trapping continues across the city’s 57 trap and spray locations. If any traps test positive for West Nile, Irving’s vector control technicians will spray the surrounding area at night. The city’s mosquito control staff works along with the Texas Department of...
Portland, TXmysoutex.com

Portland battling more mosquitoes, clogged drains during heavy rains

After major rains hit South Texas last week, one thing is sure to follow – mosquitoes. Portland City Council Member John G. Sutton Jr. applauded residents for trying to keep their lawns mowed to prevent mosquitoes, he said he is still seeing them blowing the clippings into the streets which then get washed down the drains that keep flooding at bay.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

County to Conduct Mosquito Spraying July 21-23

COURT HOUSE - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County, as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes. According to a release, the department will use Aqua Reslin, a trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil/Anvil 10+10, trade...
Politicstheavtimes.com

AV Mosquito and Vector Control conducts annual flyover

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District conducted its annual flyover last month to identify unmaintained pools that are potential sources of mosquito breeding, the agency announced Tuesday. One unmaintained swimming pool could produce millions of mosquitoes over the course of a month, which could become a...
Del Rio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

City of Del Rio to begin spraying for mosquitoes

DEL RIO Texas - The Neighborhood Services will begin spraying zone 4 Tuesday for mosquitoes. The Neighborhood Services are responsible for the mosquito spraying in the City of Del Rio. Effective mosquito control helps to control mosquito populations to reduce or prevent these outbreaks and serves to enhance the enjoyment of outdoor activities by everyone in the community.
Dilworth, MNINFORUM

Mosquito spraying planned for Dilworth

DILWORTH — The city of Dilworth plans to spray for mosquitoes at 8 p.m. either Tuesday, July 20, or Wednesday, July 21, weather permitting. To limit contact with the pesticide, stay indoors during the application, shut windows and turn off air conditioning, bring outdoor pet bowls inside, cover or remove children’s outdoor toys, cover or remove pools, fish ponds and bird baths and stay off treated areas until dry.
Camden, NJcamdencounty.com

Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Thursday

(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Thursday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. During the summer and fall months the commission schedules on an as-needed basis based upon the results of their surveillance efforts and input from the public. “Any amount...
Donna, TXKRGV

Donna residents concerned over mosquito increase after heavy rains

A Donna family dealing with the aftermath of last week's rain is now facing an increase in pesky mosquitoes. Sandra Garcia says her family deals with the same situation every time it rains. Her mother, Elizabeth Hernandez, says her Donna neighborhood has had issues with flooding for over 30 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy