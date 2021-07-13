Vector Control resumes spraying for mosquitos following heavy rain in the Coastal Bend

After last week’s heavy rain, the city’s vector control unit is back out on the streets working to bring relief to residents when it comes to those pesky mosquitoes.

“With the weather we knew that the mosquito population there would be an increase. We're expecting one, we're prepared for one and vector control targets the areas we know are the breeding routes,” said Program Manager for Animal Care Services, Joel Skidmore.

Skidmore says those breeding routes include the Island, Flour Bluff, Calallen, North Beach, and the Oso area. And all these areas have something in common.

“It’s just the area and the environment that is conducive to breeding. They like standing water, they like coastline where they can hide and reproduce and that’s what we focus on. We want to stop the breeding and get ahead of it and get a control on the population,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore says there are ways residents can do their part to get relief and to also help vector control for example getting rid of standing water.

“Something as simple as dumping over a kid pool or we see it a lot with a barbecue pit that collects water,” said Skidmore.

Also, cutting high grass.

“If you have high grass, cut that vegetation that’s where the mosquitos like to hide,” said Skidmore.

It’s also important for residents to remember the 5 D’s.

Remember the 5 D’s of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET. DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside. DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites. DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

HERE'S WHERE VECTOR CONTROL WILL BE NEXT:

Monday, July 12: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Tuesday, July 13: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Wednesday, July 14: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)

Thursday, July 15: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)

Friday, July 16: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 (AnnaVille, and Nueces River)

Monday, July 19: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach, West Side)

Tuesday, July 20: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery. IWA.)

Wednesday, July 21: Routes 27, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)

Thursday, July 22: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Friday, July 23: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Monday, July 26: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)

Tuesday, July 27: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)

Wednesday, July 28: Routes 5, 6, 7, 8, 9(AnnaVille, and Nueces River)

Thursday, July 29: Routes 11, 14, 15 (North Beach, West Side)

Friday, July 30: Routes 17, 19 (Seaside Cemetery. IWA.)

Monday, August 2: Routes 7, 28, 29 (FlourBluff)

Tuesday, August 3: Routes 30, 31, 32 (The Island)

Wednesday, August 4: Routes 21, 24 (Southside / Oso Golf Course)

Thursday, August 5: Routes 26, 23 (Southside)

Friday, August 6: Routes 1, 2, 3, 4 (Calallen)



For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here .

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: