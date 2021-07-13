Cancel
Louisiana State

Folsom woman charged in hit-and-run wreck in Robert early Sunday morning

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old Folsom woman has been charged with hit and run and traffic citations in a weekend crash in Tangipahoa Parish. Louisiana State Police reports that 33-year-old Erica Needham of Folsom was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on charges of felony hit and run, failure to yield-turning left at intersection, and tires extending past fenders following a crash that happened around 1 a.m., on Sunday, July 11, at the intersection of US 190 and LA 445 in Robert.

