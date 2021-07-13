Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

This Tiny TV Plays Classic TV Shows And It’s All Kinds Of Cute

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about miniaturized gadgets that are just so darn cute. If you love collecting these kinds of novelty toys and gadgets, then you might be interested in checking out Basic Fun!’s Tiny TV Classics. These are essentially miniaturized television sets designed to look like TV sets from the good old days.

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiny Tv#Television#Remote Controls#South Park#Big Bang Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Electronics
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Child's Play Teases Reveal for Chucky TV Series

Ahead of the official trailer for the show, which will be revealed at the digital Comic-Con @ Home event, SYFY and USA Network's upcoming Chucky TV series has teased a first look from the show that will be revealed this week. The official Twitter account for the Child's Play franchise posted a hint of the first-look at the killer doll in his first TV show, revealing that the wait will be over tomorrow after EW debuts the first look. Based on the image, Chucky's face behind a "Y," we can perhaps make a guess that whatever teaser will arrive tomorrow will have a different character behind each letter in the title (maybe even different versions of Chucky himself).
TV ShowsVulture

Amazon Prime and IMDb TV’s Classic TV Catalogues Just Got Bigger

In the age of streaming, TV shows from before 1990 often get forgotten about. But for people who’d like to watch something before the Time Before Friends, here’s some good news: Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV are expanding their classic-television catalogues. The two streamers — the latter owned by Amazon yet free to stream — are introducing a variety of Norman Lear–produced shows as part of a new deal with Sony Pictures Television, which Amazon claimed in a report in Variety as “the largest volume of Norman Lear complete series content ever available to stream.”
TV SeriesFremont Tribune

TV shows had a good message

If you look on the internet, you can find Top 10 lists of favorite TV shows and movies. A few years ago, I bought the complete, nine-season set of the TV show “Touched By An Angel.”. I loved the show from the time it first aired. Back then, our kids...
TV Seriesthegeorgeanne.com

TV Shows Making a Comeback This Summer

This summer we’ve seen the return of popular shows like Rick and Morty, The Chi and Good Girls. It can be hard to keep up with all your favorite shows – especially in the midst of summer plans. Here’s a little guide for more shows to look out for this...
TV ShowsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Norman Lear’s classic TV shows now streaming; new music; more: Buzz

Norman Lear’s catalog of classic TV shows from the 1970s and ‘80s is coming to streaming. IndieWire reports Amazon Prime Video and its free (with ads) television platform IMDbTV will become the new home of “All in the Family,” “Diff’rent Strokes,” “The Jeffersons,” “227,” “Sanford and Son,” as well as its spin-off “Sanford,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” and “One Day at a Time.” All launched Thursday on Prime Video or IMDbTV; some of the shows were previously available on digital platforms like Apple TV, Pluto TV or Starz, but this will be the first time fans can stream “227″ and “Sanford and Son,” plus get the rest of Lear’s Emmy-winning works all in one place.
TV & VideosHISTORY.com

The Most Influential Classic Shows from TV's ‘Golden Age’

When television flickered into America's living rooms in the years after World War II, it took less than a decade for it to overtake radio as the nation's dominant entertainment medium. Between 1948 and 1959, years now considered the “Golden Age of Television,” a mix of pioneering shows, from "Howdy Doody" to “I Love Lucy” to “Dragnet,” began shaping and redefining TV—and with it, American culture.
TV Seriesdreamwidth.org

And the next round of TV shows…

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix, Season 1) - A knockoff Justice League who all got powers in the 30s are trying to deal with their superpowered children in the modern world. Millar was clearly trying his hand at a generational superhero story that was trying to deconstruct the Silver Age (which, honestly, was done better in a bunch of other places), and then translated it to the screen with middling acting, bad wigs, and more attempted gravitas than it deserved. They also spent way too much time having the same conversation about the Code and skipped over all the actual relationship-building among the younger generation. (Netflix cancelled it after one season, so we’ll never find out what the mastermind’s evil plan was, how Hutch was going to find his father, what happened to Skyfox or Blue Bolt, or if Paragon will ever get laser vision.)
TV SeriesKotaku

Last Of Us TV Show Casts Tommy’s Actor As Not-Tommy

HBO’s The Last of Us show is continuing to fill out its cast, and its latest pick-up is Jeffrey Pierce, an actor who appeared in the original PlayStation 3 game as Joel’s brother Tommy. But according to a new report at Deadline, he won’t be playing that character in the upcoming show.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix USA in August 2021

Netflix is giving its subscribers more reasons to escape the August heat. While we might have to wait a bit longer for the new seasons of The Witcher, Stranger Things, and You, the streaming service will be releasing new original films and TV shows you may not want to miss. Netflix will be releasing some exciting new anime titles, a new Ryan Murphy documentary project, a smart comedy series, and a highly-anticipated teen rom-com.
TV SeriesGamespot

The Last Of Us TV Show Adds Mindhunter's Anna Torv As Tess

Australian actress Anna Torv, who starred on Netflix's Mindhunter, has been cast as Tess in HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV show, according to Variety. Torv is no stranger to the world of video games, as she voiced the main character in 2007's Heavenly Sword video game, reprising the role in the 2014 animated movie. In The Last of Us the video game, Tess was voiced and performed by Annie Wersching.
San Diego, CARottentomatoes.com

Comic-Con 2021: All the Trailers for Movies and TV Shows

San Diego Comic-Con is virtual for the second year in a row. The annual event will return in person to San Diego soon, but until then, you can watch the panels and see all the new TV and movie trailers released online. Rotten Tomatoes is compiling all the new trailers from Comic-Con@Home 2021 right here. Check back from July 23-25 for the biggest trailers dropping this weekend.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Last of Us TV Show's Massive Budget Reportedly Revealed

HBO's The Last of Us TV show is apparently working with a massive budget. Since the series was announced back in November, we haven't seen or heard much of the adaptation of the famous PlayStation series from Naughty Dog. However, with production beginning this month, this should start to change very quickly. In fact, a couple of weeks ago, we got our first set photo. Unfortunately, this set photo hasn't been followed up with anything juicy, but we do have new -- albeit unofficial -- details on the series.
TV & VideosCollider

Classic Norman Lear TV Like 'All In the Family,' 'Good Times,' and '227' Coming to Amazon Prime

Several of legendary producer Norman Lear’s classic television series will soon be available to stream for all Amazon Prime members. The company announced today that they have made the largest-ever licensing deal for Lear’s work with Sony Pictures Television, providing both Prime Video and IMDb TV — Amazon’s premium free streaming service — access to a suite of classic shows from the groundbreaking television visionary.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

The Ultimate Binge Guide: 296 Must-See Shows that Changed the Way We Watch TV

PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE ULTIMATE BINGE GUIDE NOW!. So… much… damn… TV. Where… do… I… even… start? Ugh, fine… I guess I’ll just re-watch The Office again. Call it the Golden Age of Television, the era of Peak TV, or any other grandiose-sounding thing, it is a moment of intense delight for the TV fan – all those awesome shows – but also, frequently, intense struggle. Because, well: all those awesome shows!
TV ShowsLifehacker

Get Paid $5,000 to Play Video Games, Stream TV Shows, or Shop Online

Everyone has taken a few minutes (or hours) of time during their workday to get some personal stuff done. But what if you had an entire week to spend doing whatever you want online—and got paid to do it? One company is hiring someone to do just that. Here’s what to know about the position, and how to apply.

Comments / 0

Community Policy