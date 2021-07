Are you planning a Legoland trip soon? Well, then you're probably going to want to talk about what to wear to Legoland. Because the one thing you want to be when you're taking on an amusement park, is comfortable! And that goes double for the kiddos. My little ones' attitudes can go from sweet to sour in no time flat if they aren't wearing the right gear. So, I'm going to share some of my go-to comfy pieces and brands that are the perfect answer to your what to wear to Legoland question!