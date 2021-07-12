Cancel
Williston, ND

David Laducer, 65

Williston Daily Herald
 16 days ago

David Laducer, 65, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home in Williston. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Williston on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Burial with Military Rites will take place at the Wheelock Cemetery following the luncheon. Friends and family are invited to the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday July 14 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM to sign a guest book and leave their condolences for the family. A Rosary, open to the public will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday July 14th, at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.

