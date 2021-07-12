9 Underground Wine Caves Open for Tastings in Napa + Sonoma

In Wine Country, a cave is more than a cave: It's a magical place where wine quietly chills out to age gracefully. Despite the ubiquity of world-class wine producers in Napa and Sonoma, wine caves—especially those that can be visited by the tasting public—are relatively few and far between. Head underground for a unique look at behind-the-scenes wine production and a taste from a classically aged barrel at these wineries (one of them even has a waterfall!).