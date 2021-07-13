McDONOUGH COUNTY — Another year has wrapped up for the McDonough County 4-H groups with some looking back with fondness on the year's events. “The 4-H members and their families never cease to amaze me. They have been working so hard over the course of the 4-H year and have been putting their problem solving skills to work in way that we never thought possible,” Beth Chatterton, McDonough County 4-H Program Coordinator said, “whether it was how best to get a whole 4-H club on Zoom for a meeting or how best to continue to complete the community service projects that they have enjoyed over the years.”