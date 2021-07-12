Cancel
Engraving ATF Form 1 Items: Friggin’ Laser Beams

By Tom Marshall
Recoil
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Internet was Wrong– You Have to Engrave ATF Form 1 eFile Items. If you Form 1 an NFA item, disregard whatever purported “truth” a low-information trash weblog told you and listen to what we’ve heard directly from the BATFE: You have to mark any personally manufactured NFA item. The BATFE has gotten so many questions due to this garbage rumor they’ve even been stamping some forms reminding folks it needs to take place.

www.recoilweb.com

