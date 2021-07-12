Cancel
Rupert Murdoch’s Knewz.com Folds After Less Than 2 Years, Shared Name with a Buffalo Polka Band

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will not come as knewz to anyone. Rupert Murdoch’s www.knewz.com has folded, closed up shop after less than 2 years. You may not have known about knewz. If you snoozed, you…well, you know what I mean. This was the second attempt to launch a news website apart from the New York Post and other News Corp. sites that would be tabloidy and traffic in made up news. It was designed as a “news aggregator,” meant to take on the Drudge Report, the sixth highest ranked news site on the internet. Knewz.com was ranked number 7,425 on Alexa.com among all US websites.

www.showbiz411.com

Comments / 1

