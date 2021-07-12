Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Republicans in Pennsylvania will crowdsource new congressional map drawings

By Christen Smith
Bradford Era
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers said Monday they will crowdsource opinions about how best to redraw Pennsylvania’s congressional district map this fall. House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, told reporters at a news conference in Bucks County that redistricting is “one of the most important processes the legislature will undertake” – hence why lawmakers will solicit public opinions before completing the map in December.

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Grove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#Map#Pennsylvanians#Congressional#U S Census#The Electoral College#The General Assembly#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy