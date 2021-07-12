Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

Netflix just dropped the trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new movie VIVO. The Hamilton superstar is bringing musical shenanigans to the streaming platform as a kinkajou. From there, he and his co-stars are on a star-filled journey to deliver a love song to Marta, played by Gloria Estefan. Aboard to direct are Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords. In the Heights staple Quiara Alegria Hudes handled the script. The tiny rainforest primate will accompany Juan de Marcos’ elderly musician on the journey to find his old singing partner in Estefan. It’s been a long journey to this point for the film. Dreamworks has had this one in the hopper for a while now. 2010 saw the company trying to build this feature. However, it got picked up for a major release with Sony Pictures back in 2016. However, due to streaming difficulties and scheduling last year, here VIVO is on Netflix just in time for the kids to enjoy the last days of summer vacation.