Jalen Ramsey in a USC Trojans uniform? That was once the plan for the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft before he ultimately flipped his commitment to Florida State. And in a recent interview on Aqib Talib's Catchin' Fades podcast, Ramsey opened up on why he made the decision -- one that he says was largely based on Lane Kiffin replacing his father, Monte Kiffin, with Clancy Pendergast as USC's defensive coordinator following the 2012 season in which Trojans fell far short of expectations.