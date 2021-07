Even though he was once one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Mel Gibson has mostly stayed out of the limelight in recent years. The star of such hits as "Braveheart" and "What Women Want" has pulled back from doing any media rounds because of his multiple and well-publicized controversies. Gibson's fall from grace began when he made an anti-Semitic rant, for which he later apologized, during his DUI arrest in 2006, per The New York Times. He was also secretly taped in 2010 reportedly making even more racist remarks while unleashing on his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, per People.