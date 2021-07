SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries want to earn the right for the community to attend games and for the city to want to collaborate with them. Co-owner Brian Slipka says all of that starts with every member of the Canaries organization, all the way down to the interns. Slipka hopes as fans come to the games this summer, they have been noticing some of the changes taking place and the subtleties of how much they care.