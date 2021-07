If you have ever hiked the Laurel Falls Trail before, you may have been met with hundreds of other people wanting to hike the popular trail. It’s understandable why so many people want to hike the trail; it’s paved, there’s an incredible waterfall at the end, and it’s an easy hike! Unfortunately, that means there’s quite a bit of congestion along the trail and at the waterfall. The National Park Service just announced a pilot program designed to lessen the congestion at Laurel Falls Trail. Learn more about this program below: