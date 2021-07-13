Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

1 seriously injured after car hits guard rail, rolls multiple times

 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOrTb_0av2CTUo00

One person was seriously injured Monday night in a rollover crash on I-96.

Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. near the 18-mile marker on westbound I-96. A Dodge Journey, driven by a 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman, hit the guard rail on the north side of the road and rolled multiple times, ending on its roof.

Police say the passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Muskegon, was in an argument with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the crash.

The 22-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening. She was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for treatment. Police say it appears that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSd9A_0av2CTUo00

Related video:

