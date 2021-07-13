Cancel
‘Petrov’s Flu’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

By Leslie Felperin
The Hollywood Reporter
Having taken with Leto a nostalgic look back on the Soviet Union’s underground music scene in the 1980s, Russian writer-director Kirill Serebrennikov (The Student) delves further into a past that’s never forgotten, never really past with his latest, Petrov’s Flu. Based on a novel by Alexey Salnikov, The Petrovs in and Around the Flu, this hallucinatory, deeply confusing but skillfully executed and mesmeric work flows back and forth across time periods, parts of the city of Yekaterinburg and its characters’ memories, often literally within the space of a single shot. Serebrennikov originally staged a theater adaptation of the book for his Gogol Centre in Moscow, but it’s hard to imagine how this fluid, highly cinematic work of magical realism would even function on stage.

