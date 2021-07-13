Cancel
Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. -- Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning's possession for an extended party. After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature Champa Bay boat parade on Monday, hockey's holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs. The bowl of the 128-year-old silver chalice was dented to the point it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.

