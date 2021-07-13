Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

In this edition of Tampa Bay Lightning news and rumors, we’ll discuss both the Expansion and Entry Drafts, trade rumors, and more. It has been clear for some time now that this offseason was going to be a rough one for Lightning fans. Just a few days after Barclay Goodrow was traded to the New York Rangers, the Seattle Kraken selected Yanni Gourde during the Expansion Draft. Gourde, who is a phenomenal player and an even better person, was well-loved in the Tampa Bay community. The Kraken are lucky to have such a special talent on their franchise’s inaugural roster.