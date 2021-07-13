Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 821 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sonoita, or 21 miles east of Tubac, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This includes the following highways Route 82 between mile markers 20 and 36. Route 83 between mile markers 24 and 36. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

