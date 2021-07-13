Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Upper Columbia Basin SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 822 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southeast of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Coulee Dam, Grand Coulee, Electric City, Elmer City and Spring Canyon Campground.