Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 705 PM MST, National Weather Service Flagstaff Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms around Ash Fork. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ash Fork. This includes the following streams and drainages Johnson Creek, Ash Fork Draw, Martin Dam Draw, Meath Wash, Pineveta Wash, Hell Canyon, Eightmile Creek and Partridge Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.