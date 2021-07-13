Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Cumberland, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF YORK...ADAMS...AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM EDT At 1120 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Aspers to Lake Meade to near York Airport to Codorus to near Shrewsbury. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, York, Lower Allen, Weigelstown, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, New Cumberland, Red Lion, Enola, Spry, Lemoyne, Dallastown, Hampton, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Shrewsbury, Codorus and Grantley.