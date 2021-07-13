Cancel
Buncombe County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters. Target Area: Buncombe; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford; Henderson; McDowell Mountains; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT MCDOWELL...RUTHERFORD NORTHEASTERN HENDERSON...NORTHERN POLK...SOUTHEASTERN BUNCOMBE WESTERN CLEVELAND AND SOUTHERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT At 1120 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Hendersonville to 8 miles southeast of Forest City, and moving northeast at 40 mph. Locations to be impacted include Forest City, Marion, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Boiling Springs NC, Belwood, Lake Lure, Old Fort, Lawndale and Polkville. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Mcdowell Mountains#Eastern Mcdowell#Eastern Polk#Greater Burke#Greater Rutherford#Southern Burke Counties#Doppler
