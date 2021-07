I had a suggestion for Joey Gallo: whatever bat he uses in the Home Run Derby on Monday night should be similar, very similar, to the bat that he has been using in the past few weeks. You know, the stretch in which he's been arguably the best hitter in baseball, with 11 home runs and a .378/.549/1.270 slash line in his past dozen games? That piece of lumber is hitting the heck out of these baseballs.