CLEVELAND, Ohio — There were no overall winners in Monday’s Classic Lotto drawing, so the jackpot increases to $10.9 million. The Classic Lotto numbers are 4-17-22-37-42-43 Kicker 015662. The next drawing is Wednesday, July 14. The Lucky for Life numbers are 11-12-22-24-46 Lucky Ball 13. Monday’s winning Ohio Lottery numbers...