Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 132nd annual Anderson County Fair is underway after taking the year off during the pandemic. The fair features live music, games, rides and, of course, fair food. At this year’s fair, there is also a designated area to feed and see animals like goats, a camel, rabbits and more. Even though COVID-19 sidelined last year, this year you’ll have the option to get a free vaccine at one of the booths.