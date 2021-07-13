Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County fair kicks off after year long hiatus

By Sam Luther
wvlt.tv
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The 132nd annual Anderson County Fair is underway after taking the year off during the pandemic. The fair features live music, games, rides and, of course, fair food. At this year’s fair, there is also a designated area to feed and see animals like goats, a camel, rabbits and more. Even though COVID-19 sidelined last year, this year you’ll have the option to get a free vaccine at one of the booths.

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Anderson County, TN
Society
County
Anderson County, TN
Anderson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
Anderson County, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Hiatus#Goats#Animals#Wvlt News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 0

Community Policy