‘Blue Bloods’: Amanda Kloots, Widow of Nick Cordero, Shares Emotional Words As Their Son Elvis Starts Preschool

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 14 days ago
The widow of former Blue Bloods guest star Nick Cordero took to social media on Monday to express her emotions as she sends her son off to preschool. There are numerous New York actors who have made appearances on the police drama Blue Bloods. That list includes the late Nick Cordero. Known as a prominent Broadway actor, he appeared in three episodes of Season 8 of Blue Bloods. He played Victor Lugo.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Marisa Ramirez Revealed Which Actors She’d Like To Work With More On the Show

Over the course of 174 episodes, Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez has crossed paths with just about every other character on “Blue Bloods.” But as Danny Reagan’s partner and not a member of the Reagan family, there are only so many opportunities to mix it up with the likes of Tom Selleck or Bridget Moynahan. It raises the question, which actors would she love to share the screen with more often?
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Will Danny Reagan and Maria Baez Become Romantically Involved Next Season?

“Blue Bloods” likes to stir the pot with its own characters. With Danny Reagan and Maria Baez working together, are there flickers of love?. Obviously, Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, has been moving on with life after his wife Linda’s death. Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, has been working alongside Danny on “Blue Bloods” for a bit now. Ramirez joined the show in its third season.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Has Life Been Like For Amanda Kloots After Nick Cordero Died?

Amanda Kloots captured our hearts in 2020 with her social updates about her husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots, a celebrity fitness trainer, and Cordero, a Broadway star, moved to Los Angeles in the fall of 2020 with their baby, Elvis. Cordero became sick with COVID-19 in March 2020 following a trip to New York City. The Broadway actor was hospitalized in late March, per People; he was placed in a medically-induced coma. During Cordero's 13 weeks in the hospital, his leg was amputated, and he received a pacemaker.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Amanda Kloots reveals she's dating again more than a year after her husband Nick Cordero died from Covid-19: 'It's quite terrifying'

Amanda Kloots shared on Friday that she's ready to take another step toward normalcy as she begins dating again. The 39-year-old fitness instructor–turned–TV host revealed she had started going out on dates recently, though the prospect of putting herself out there was 'quite terrifying.'. Her announcement comes weeks after she...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Talk' Star Amanda Kloots Hits Back at Criticism for Dating Again After Her Husband's Death

The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots is dating again, and she will not be judged for it. On Friday, the TV personality revealed that she has started to date again more than a year after her late husband, stage actor Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 complications. The two first met on the set of the Broadway musical Bullets over Broadway and tied the knot in September 2017 (Amanda had previously been married to stage actor David Larsen). Almost two years later, they welcomed a son named Elvis in June 2019.

