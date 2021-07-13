Cancel
Cristhian Bahena Rivera's attorneys say inmate admitted to Mollie Tibbets' murder

By Laura Terrell
KETV.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera announced Monday that they will request a new trial after someone admitted to killing Mollie Tibbetts. Bahena Rivera's sentencing for first-degree murder is scheduled for Thursday. According to court documents, a state prison inmate came forward after Bahena Rivera’s guilty verdict in May. Court documents...

