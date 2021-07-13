Cristhian Bahena Rivera's attorneys say inmate admitted to Mollie Tibbets' murder

The defense attorneys for the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts say that another inmate has confessed to the murder, according to KCRG. Cristian Bahena Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory life in prison sentence on Thursday, however his attorneys have filed an appeal. The appeal says an unidentified inmate claims a cellmate told him he saw Tibbetts bound and gagged in the home of a 50 year old man. The cellmate says Tibbetts was to be trafficked into the sex trade but publicity of her disappearance got too big too quick. The 50 year old man then determined they would kill Tibbetts and pin it on a Hispanic man. The cellmate and another man allegedly carried out the plan, leaving Rivera with Tibbetts’ body. The appeal says another individual corroborates the claim saying they were in a car with the cellmate that was stopped by police. The cellmate put a gun at that point and exclaimed that he had raped and killed Tibbetts. The appeal also claims poor jury instructions should be the basis for a new trial.