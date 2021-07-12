Cancel
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove National Night Out Kickoff Event

By Dave Kiser
ccxmedia.org
 16 days ago

Get a head start on your National Night Out celebration in Maple Grove. There'll be a kickoff party at the Maple Grove Community Center from 11am to 1pm. Check out the police and fire emergency equipment show, the police cars and fire trucks, the health and safety resources, and stop by the food truck. You're also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the CROSS Food Shelf. Register your neighborhood party by Tuesday, July 27th, and you'll likely get a visit from Maple Grove's police, fire, or elected officials. Go to http://www.MapleGroveMN.gov/NNO for more information.

