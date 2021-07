YOKOMAHA, Japan (AP) — Richarlison has scored a hat trick for Brazil in a 4-2 victory over Germany at the start of the men's Olympic soccer tournament. The goals came only 11 days after the forward was playing in the Copa America final loss to Argentina. He was allowed to do double duty on summer international tournaments by Premier League club Everton. Australia is atop Group C ahead Egypt and Spain, who drew 0-0 in the other game. There were a couple of shocks in other games on Thursday with two-time Olympic champion Argentina stunned 2-0 by Australia and France losing 4-1 to Mexico.