California State

California judge denies Newsom's request to be listed as Democrat on recall ballot

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California judge on Monday denied Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's request to have his party affiliation listed on the state's upcoming recall election ballot. Newsom had sued his own secretary of state last month to be listed as a Democrat on the ballot following what he called a filing "mistake" by his election attorney last year. The California Democrat was supposed to mark his party affiliation in February 2020 pursuant to the state's recall election law, but "due to an inadvertent but good faith mistake on the part of his election attorney, Newsom timely filed his answer but did not include his party-preference election," the lawsuit said.

