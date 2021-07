The Los Angeles Rams woke up to devastating news on Tuesday. Running back Cam Akers has torn his Achilles tendon and will be out for the rest of the season. While there should be some confidence that Darrell Henderson can take over, the team could look to sign a veteran before training camp. When the Rams lost Todd Gurley at the end of 2018, the Rams opted to sign CJ Anderson. Here are five players that the team could look at.