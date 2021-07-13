Clean Up of Weekend Storms Continue

Weekend storms pounded West Central Illinois. A few locations are in clean up mode this evening, and will continue throughout the week. A severe storm system swept through Brown County on Friday night downing power lines and trees along Illinois Route 99. No injuries have been reported. Lime-sized hail hit some places in the area that shattered windows, damaged roofs, and dented cars. WGEM reports severe crop damage and structure damage to Kassing Lumber, A.C. McCartney Equipment, the Brown County High School baseball dugout and Prairieland Fuel.