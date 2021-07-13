My supervisor dislikes me and shows it by never granting my requests for PTO
Q: My supervisor has never liked me, in part because she’s a total workaholic and I believe in work-life balance. It’s impossible to meet her expectations and things have gotten worse since we returned to the office. If I spend a minute clearing my head by taking a personal call or checking my Hotmail account and she catches me, we have a “conversation.” I’d quit in a heartbeat, but I like my employer, coworkers and pay, just not her.www.adn.com
