My supervisor dislikes me and shows it by never granting my requests for PTO

Q. I recently found out that back in January of 2020 that my friend, who was supposed to be doing my taxes for 10 years, had never filed for me. He had all of my tax receipts and the passwords to my ADT accounts where he could pull my end of your tax statements. By the time I found out he died, his apartment had been cleaned out and nobody saved any of the paperwork he had in his files. How do I approach the IRS with this? And will this affect my social security if I’m not caught up with the IRS by age 66? How do I clean up this mess?