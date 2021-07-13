Write off that home office? Sure, but be careful

Is your family looking for trusted in-home assisted living care? Cozy Country Care offers qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers who assist you or your loved one with all the activities of daily living. This includes personal care, housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medication reminders and supervision, and joyful companionship. Caregivers can also drive to medical appointments, the grocery store, pharmacy, or even go with clients on vacation trips. The quality care that CCC provides enables seniors to live happier lives in their own home while providing their families peace of mind. They can provide compassionate care for hospice patients in a supportive way your family will appreciate. In-home care, from part-time to 24 hours a day 7 days a week is available.
