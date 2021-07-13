Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lackawanna County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lackawanna; Pike; Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 1109 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Milford to near Tompkinsville, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carbondale, Archbald, Honesdale, Damascus, Jackson, Clifford, Forest City, Mayfield, Harford and Waymart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Milford, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Carbondale, PA
County
Pike County, PA
City
Honesdale, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Archbald, PA
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Mayfield, PA
City
Wayne, PA
City
Harford Township, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeastern Pennsylvania#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Archbald Honesdale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Officers offer harrowing accounts at first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection offered powerful and often emotional testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, recounting scenes of chaos, violence and destruction as the House select committee kicked off its investigation into the insurrection. The civil and somber hearing marked the first meeting of the...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy