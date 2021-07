Dr. Volker Berl has been appointed as an independent director of Standard Lithium Ltd. “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Berl to the board at this significant juncture in the company’s evolution,” said Robert Cross, chair of Standard Lithium’s board of directors. “Dr. Berl’s deep knowledge of the chemical industry coupled with his experience in institutional capital markets and an outstanding track record of investments in technology companies will be extremely valuable as we advance our goal of bringing the first new U.S. lithium project into production in over 50 years.”