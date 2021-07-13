Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Southside Water Reclamation Plant, 4201 Second St SW

Posted by 
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
 14 days ago

Issuance of Air Quality Emergency Construction Permit #3347-EP to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) submitted a request for an Emergency Permit for an emergency backup power generator at the Southside Water Reclamation Plant to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department on June 3, 2021:

  • The emergency backup generator would ensure a continuous supply of electrical power from the South Blower Building to the facility's Nitrogen Removal Process Basins.
  • The essential supply of compressed air to the basins maintains necessary aerobic conditions for the treatment of sewage water and the removal of nitrogen and ammonia from wastewater.
  • Continuous electrical power to the compressed air system is critical to the wastewater treatment system's efficiency.
  • Decreases in oxygen for any amount of time in the wastewater treatment process would harm the efficiency of the wastewater treatment system. If oxygen decreases occurred within this part of the wastewater treatment process, then untreated sewage water would be released into the Rio Grande River basin.

Following the request for the Emergency Construction Permit, ABCWUA submitted an application for an Emergency Construction Permit to the Air Quality Program (Program) of the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department for a 4,680 horsepower (hp) diesel emergency backup generator on June 3, 2021. The owner of the diesel generator is ABCWUA located at 4201 Second St SW in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Air Quality Emergency Construction Permit for ABCWUA's diesel emergency backup generator was assigned Permit No. #3447-EP.

The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department approved the request and issued the Emergency Construction Permit No. #3447-EP on June 30, 2021:

  • The 4,680 horsepower (hp) diesel emergency backup generator is limited to only 200 hours per year of operation to provide emergency power to the South Blower Building in case of any loss of electrical power from the main power grid.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

#Water Treatment#Water Supply#Water Quality#Abcwua#The Air Quality Program
