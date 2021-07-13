Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How involved will Nate McMillan be with Hawks roster moves?

By Midday Show W Andy Randy
Posted by 
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 14 days ago

Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan. After taking over for Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the season, Coach McMillan led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Lloyd Pierce
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsports360az.com

NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Nate McMillan, Bob Ryan

Brad and Spurge chop up their Game 4 expectations after everything they’ve heard in press conferences the past two days. The first coach to hire Monty Williams was Nate McMillan (12:20 on podcast). Legendary writer Bob Ryan (28:25 on podcast) discusses the men’s USA basketball team’s struggles as well the NBA Finals.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Hawks, Nate McMillan to add two new assistant coaches to staff

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly add two new assistant coaches to Nate McMillan’s staff, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. McMillan adds two familiar faces, one being one of his former assistants with the Portland Trail Blazers, Joe Prunty, and the other being his son, Jamelle McMillan. Prunty was with...
NBAsports360az.com

Phoenix Vs. Milwaukee, Nate McMillan, Bob Ryan

Brad is still in Milwaukee. Spurge joined Brad to discuss what’s happening around the valley behind the Suns. The first coach to hire Monty Williams was Nate McMillan (9:56 on podcast). Legendary writer Bob Ryan (25:55 on podcast) discusses the men’s USA basketball team’s struggles as well the NBA Finals.
NBAYardbarker

Nate McMillan on Trae Young, “He will win big”

The Hawks’ miraculous playoff run may not have ended in glory, but there shouldn’t be anybody in that locker room hanging their head. The potential of this group was realized much earlier than people anticipated, and a lot of that had to do with Trae Young, who very well might have been the star of this year’s postseason, averaging close to 30 points and 10 assists per game. He was simply magnificent at just 22-years-old; he never flinched on some of the biggest stages, and because of that, his new head coach Nate McMillan believes “he will win big.”
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2021 NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Predicting all 60 picks after the combine

While most of the basketball world is focused on the NBA Finals, scouts and draftniks are in the midst of a very busy time of year as well. The most crucial dates leading up to the draft are the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the early entry application deadline, the lottery, the combine and the early entry withdrawal deadline. All have since come and gone, which means that we’re somehow already in the home stretch before the big night in Brooklyn on July 29.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make to get back to NBA Finals and win title

After being just two games away from their first NBA title in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks after losing a commanding lead in the series. With the Suns looking to bounce back next season, they also have some tough decisions to make with key rotation players Cameron Payne and Torrey Craig set to be free agents and floor general Chris Paul looking to opt out for a long-term deal.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Warriors trade is focused on No. 7 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

There have been some NBA trade rumors starting to heat up and the Golden State Warriors could be involved in many. They are a team looking to return to championship level and could be interested in doing that right away next season. This is extremely possible if the front office decides to make some moves.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pelicans trade is focused on Brandon Ingram

From 2010 to 2017, the Memphis Grizzlies were always known to be a playoff threat in the Western Conference, but they were never able to “get over the hump” and make it to the NBA Finals. They made it as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2013, but they got swept by the San Antonio Spurs that year.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Suns trade is centered on Jalen Brunson to Phoenix

The Phoenix Suns are just coming off a loss in the NBA Finals. They were able to run through the Western Conference but were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Moving forward, Phoenix is still looking to win a championship and can dive right into the offseason. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy