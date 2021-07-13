Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LtQVW_0av27vrw00

WASHINGTON—The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.

The anti-poverty campaign , “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the People Act,” an elections overhaul which passed in the House with the backing of Democrats but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate .

Advocates also want the restoration of the Voting Rights Act, which was gutted in a 2013 Supreme Court decision, and passage of an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

On Monday, the campaign focused on a massive call-in to every member of the U.S. Senate.

“This is not just a Black civil rights issue,” Bishop William J. Barber II, the co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, said. “It’s also an issue for everyone who cares about democracy. Our democracy is at stake.”

Barber called on President Joe Biden to travel to Arizona and West Virginia to make the case there for ending the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. Two Senate Democrats, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, have publicly voiced their opposition to eliminating the filibuster, a Senate procedural requirement that a bill meet a 60-vote threshold to advance rather than a simple majority.

“Which side are you on?” Barber asked, referring to Sinema and Manchin. “What is happening in the Senate is an attack not just on Black people, but on everyone, especially poor and low-wage people, and on democracy itself.”

According to the Brennan Center , as of May, Republican legislators have introduced 389 bills with restrictive voting provisions in 48 states. Of those, 22 bills have been enacted, with 61 bills in 18 states still pending.

Throughout the year, Democrats have held multiple hearings on voting rights, with the most recent one about the “John Lewis Voting Rights Act” named in honor of Lewis, a civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman who died last year.

The  act would restore a pre-clearance formula set by the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The pre-clearance formula required states with a history of implementing discriminatory voting laws to get federal approval before making any changes to voting laws.

According to the Brennan Center , as of May, Republican legislators have introduced 389 bills with restrictive voting provisions in 48 states. Of those, 22 bills have been enacted, with 61 bills in 18 states still pending.

Barber also urged the president to visit Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session to pass a restrictive voting law. State Democrats are planning to flee the state for several weeks to prevent a quorum to block the special assembly.

They are making their way to Washington, D.C. to lobby congressional Democrats to pass the “For the People Act.”

The Biden administration has raised concerns about states passing restrictive voting laws and recently directed the Justice Department to file suit against Georgia’s new law.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris also announced that the Democratic National Committee will spend $25 million to protect voting rights.

The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 1

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

599
Followers
240
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Voting Rights#House#Republicans#The U S Senate#The Brennan Center#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: The For the People Act of 2021 and next steps

The For the People Act of 2021 addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance, and ethics for the three branches of the federal government. It passed the House of Representatives as HR-1 and is before the Senate as S-1. The Act is divided into 3 parts: Voting, Campaign Finance, and Ethics. It details […] The post Commentary: The For the People Act of 2021 and next steps appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HealthPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Fired immunization director never saw letter recommending termination

The Department of Health fired its director of the immunization program for several reasons, including failure to consult superiors on the state’s vaccine program, according to a letter placed in her personnel file. But Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was terminated Monday, says she didn’t know about the letter written by Dr. Tim Jones on July […] The post Fired immunization director never saw letter recommending termination appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
HealthPosted by
Tennessee Lookout

Democrats slam governor over firing of immunology chief

Two days after Tennessee’s chief immunologist was fired under pressure from anti-vax lawmakers, Democratic leaders blasted the governor for failing to take responsibility for the state’s vaccination policy. “I think it’s an abdication of leadership,” state Sen. Raumesh Akbari said during an online press conference. Democrats expressed shock that the Department of Health and Lee […] The post Democrats slam governor over firing of immunology chief appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

To protect voting rights, centrist Dem backs filibuster exception

On the surface, proponents of federal voting rights protections appear to have two paths toward success. The first is finding 10 Senate Republicans so opposed to the GOP's anti-voting crusade that they'll ignore their own party's leaders, link arms with Democrats, and shield the franchise. The second is scrapping the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Warner backing 'small carve-out' on filibuster for voting rights

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said on Sunday that he would back a “small carve-out” on the filibuster for voting rights legislation. “I don’t want the Senate to become like the House, but I do believe when it comes to voting rights, when it comes to that basic right to exercise and participate in democracy, I get very worried what's happening in some of these states where they are actually penalizing, saying if you give somebody water waiting in line to vote, or in states like Texas where they are seeing a local government can overcome the results of a local election, that is not democracy,” Warner told host Martha MacCallum on “Fox News Sunday.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

CBC honors Black women advocates amid voting rights battle

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Wednesday honored Black women who have been on the front lines organizing and protesting amid a battle to get Democrats’ voting rights legislation passed. “We know throughout our history Black people had to fight for everything that we have gotten in this country, and...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

‘Forget The Filibuster’: Manchin Rejects Voting Rights ‘Carve-Out’ After Meeting With Texas Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday shot down the idea of creating a carve-out to the Senate filibuster for voting rights bills after a meeting with Democratic state lawmakers from Texas who are in Washington, D.C., to protest a voting restrictions bill in their state, effectively killing a proposal that has gained steam among even some Democratic leaders in recent weeks.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Manchin says no filibuster exception for voting rights bill

Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t carve out an exemption to the chamber’s filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, effectively dashing chances that Democrats could maneuver around Republican opposition to overhauling the nation’s elections laws. The West Virginia Democrat made the remarks after meeting with a group of Texas House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Corporate giants call on Congress to pass voting rights measure

More than 150 corporate giants, including Target, PepsiCo and Google, urged Congress to strengthen voting rights for minority voters in a letter released Wednesday. The companies, which collectively employ 4 million U.S. workers, urged Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill is named after civil rights leader and former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last year.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Congress, follow Washington’s lead on voting rights and pass the For the People Act

Voters throughout Washington should have received their primary ballots in the mail as drop boxes are popping up across our communities, making it easier for people to have their voices heard and votes counted. Washington state pioneered vote-by-mail and Seattle’s Democracy Vouchers. We passed my automatic voter registration proposal and approved same-day voter registration. And most recently, we restored the right to vote for individuals upon their release from prison — re-enfranchising 20,000 people.

Comments / 1

Community Policy